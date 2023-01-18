AHSAA upholds suspension of Hoover baseball coach

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association uphold its season-long suspension of Hoover baseball coach Adam Moseley on Wednesday.

“Today is a disappointing day,” Moseley said in a statement released on Twitter. “We did not receive the results we were hopeful for.”

The AHSAA had suspended Moseley after he was selected as a coach for Team USA in the 18U Baseball World Cup, a team that consisted of Hoover senior RJ Hamilton.

According to the AHSAA Handbook, “no administrator, coach or non-faculty coach from a school’s staff may hold organized practice or competition for its school or its feeder school students outside the sports season during the school year.”

The penalty for such an infraction, according to the AHSAA handbook, is that the “student or offending coach” is ineligible for the next school season.

Hoover High School had appealed the AHSAA’s decision, but the Athletic Association upheld the suspension.

“I am disappointed that the AHSAA did not see merit in the extensive documentation from USA Baseball, which clearly states I did not take part in coaching my player during the event in question,” Moseley said. “I have taken every step to work through this process in a manner that is open and honest and I will continue to do so.”

Hoover High, in a statement, said that assistant baseball coach Chris Wilson will lead the Bucs baseball team this season.

Moseley said that he is committed to supporting the Bucs team in any way he can this season.

“Moving forward, I am committed to doing all the AHSAA will allow to support Chris Wilson and Chris Coons, along with all of our players, as they lead the Bucs forward while we consider all possible solutions to this situation.”

