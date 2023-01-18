LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Additives in bacon and sausage might lead to diabetes, study says

A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.
A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The food additives that give foods like bacon and sausage their characteristic color and flavor could be causing type 2 diabetes, according to a study.

A research team in France found that nitrates and nitrites raise the risk of metabolic disease.

The team assessed data collected from over 100,000 people over a 14-year period and found that those with a higher intake of nitrites, specifically from food additives, had a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Food producers commonly use these preservatives to increase the shelf life of cured meats and other processed foods.

They also keep meat from losing its red color, while providing more flavor.

Over 37 million in the U.S. have diabetes and 90% of those cases are type 2 diabetes, which is commonly caused by unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating.

Obesity raises the risk of developing the condition six-fold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Court Documents: Darius Miles provided handgun in shooting death of 23-year-old woman
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4

Latest News

An effort is underway to try and reunite people with their lost items including sentimental...
Shelby County woman using power of social media to help reunite storm survivors with their missing memories
We're checking in on recovery efforts in Eutaw. The cleanup continues in Eutaw after...
Storm recovery efforts still underway in Eutaw after 3 tornadoes since April
Party City for years has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target and that pressure...
Party City files for Ch. 11 amid pullback in spending
What you need to do if your property is damaged by a storm