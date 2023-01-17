Troup’s Pizza, Cahaba Brewing organizing Selma tornado relief effort
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Troup’s Pizza and Cahaba Brewing in Cahaba Heights are organizing a relief effort for victims of recent tornadoes.
They are collecting all kinds of items, from toiletries to propane tanks to take to Selma this Friday, Jan. 20. The Chef and Owner of Troup’s, Terrill Brazelton, said he was inspired by a friend who is also helping out.
“I got a phone call from a friend whose dad was out in the cold Friday afternoon cooking 180 hamburgers on the grill. And he was overwhelmed. And he was upset because he didn’t feel like he was making a dent. And so he called his daughter and said, Selma needs help. And I’m not sure why it hit like it did. I was born in Selma. But I don’t have much of a connection to Selma other than that, but when somebody reaches out says they need help, it’s hard to say no,” Brazelton said.
Brazelton said to check Troup’s Pizza’s social media pages for more specifics on how you can help in the effort this week. Cahaba Brewing Company will be collecting the donations at their location until Thursday evening.
4500 5th Ave S Building C, Birmingham, AL 35222
They are looking for donations of:
Water
Blankets
Non-perishable food items
Coats/gloves/scarves
Dog food
Air freshener, 8- or 9-ounce cans
Bleach, 82 ounces
Bucket, 5-gallon, with lid
Cleaner, household, 12- to 16-ounce bottle
Clothes pins
Clothesline, 100 feet
Detergent, liquid laundry, 50 ounces
Disinfectant dish soap, 16- to 28-ounce bottle
Gloves, latex and work type
Masks, N-95 rating
Scouring pads
Scrub brush
Sponges
Towels for cleaning
Trash bags, heavy-duty, 33- to 45-gallon, 24-bag roll
Aspirin
Bandages, adhesive
First aid booklet
Gauze
Gloves
Ointments, antibiotic and burn relief
Soap
Sunscreen, SPF 30
Thermometer
Wipes, antibiotic
Full size shampoo/conditioner
Deodorant
Toothpaste
Toothbrushes
Diapers
Towels
