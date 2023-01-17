Troup’s Pizza, Cahaba Brewing organizing Selma tornado relief effort

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Troup’s Pizza and Cahaba Brewing in Cahaba Heights are organizing a relief effort for victims of recent tornadoes.

They are collecting all kinds of items, from toiletries to propane tanks to take to Selma this Friday, Jan. 20. The Chef and Owner of Troup’s, Terrill Brazelton, said he was inspired by a friend who is also helping out.

“I got a phone call from a friend whose dad was out in the cold Friday afternoon cooking 180 hamburgers on the grill. And he was overwhelmed. And he was upset because he didn’t feel like he was making a dent. And so he called his daughter and said, Selma needs help. And I’m not sure why it hit like it did. I was born in Selma. But I don’t have much of a connection to Selma other than that, but when somebody reaches out says they need help, it’s hard to say no,” Brazelton said.

Brazelton said to check Troup’s Pizza’s social media pages for more specifics on how you can help in the effort this week. Cahaba Brewing Company will be collecting the donations at their location until Thursday evening.

4500 5th Ave S Building C, Birmingham, AL 35222

They are looking for donations of:

Water

Blankets

Non-perishable food items

Coats/gloves/scarves

Dog food

Air freshener, 8- or 9-ounce cans

Bleach, 82 ounces

Bucket, 5-gallon, with lid

Cleaner, household, 12- to 16-ounce bottle

Clothes pins

Clothesline, 100 feet

Detergent, liquid laundry, 50 ounces

Disinfectant dish soap, 16- to 28-ounce bottle

Gloves, latex and work type

Masks, N-95 rating

Scouring pads

Scrub brush

Sponges

Towels for cleaning

Trash bags, heavy-duty, 33- to 45-gallon, 24-bag roll

Aspirin

Bandages, adhesive

First aid booklet

Gauze

Gloves

Ointments, antibiotic and burn relief

Soap

Sunscreen, SPF 30

Thermometer

Wipes, antibiotic

Full size shampoo/conditioner

Deodorant

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Diapers

Towels

