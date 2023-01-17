Sylacauga Police: 19-year-old found shot dead in wrecked vehicle

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Patrol officers with the Sylacauga Police Department responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Kingwood Dr. in the Drew Court area Monday, Jan. 16.

Once on scene, officers located an SUV that appeared to have run into the back of a parked vehicle on the side of the road. Inside the vehicle, officers discovered a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

Sylacauga Ambulance Service responded and determined the male was deceased.

The male has been identified as 19-year-old Cameron Dontae Rogers of Sylacauga.

An autopsy will be performed with the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.

This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be added as information is provided.

Contact the Sylacauga Police Department if you have any information about this crime by calling the tip line at 256-249-4716 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.