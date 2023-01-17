LawCall
Surging egg prices now impacting local bakeries

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As many of you have likely noticed, egg prices have doubled over the last year. Experts point to the bird flu as the reason why, but whatever the cause, the heightened prices are now hurting local businesses.

Over the last few months, it has only gotten worse. While typically a cheap ingredient, many restaurants and bakeries need dozens of eggs throughout the week.

Those costs add up. The owners of Rickey J’s bakery on Highway 280 stress this is not a new issue.

She says their last purchase of five dozen eggs cost close to $25.

A price they would have never expected years ago, and it is now hurting their business.

In fact, the only two items on their menu that don’t use eggs are chicken and pasta salads.

“It has impacted us a lot because about 90% of products have eggs in them. So it is a necessity, we have to buy them, but we are trying our best to not go up on the prices. We are trying not to go up on our prices because we value our customer and we want them to keep coming. But it is really hurting us,” said Rickey J’s Bakery President Janice Brown.

Brown says both her and her husband want to avoid raising prices, but at this rate she will have to consider it if prices continue to go up.

