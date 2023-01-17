RESTORE Juvenile re-entry program receives final approval

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Woodfin administration’s RESTORE juvenile re-entry program received final passage from the Birmingham City Council. The $225,000 program will provide comprehensive services and support for youth ages 16 to 19 who are currently committed to the state’s Department of Youth Services beginning early spring.

RESTORE stands for Reduce, Educate, Support, Train, Organize, Realize and Empower.

Implementation of the RESTORE initiative is part of the Woodfin administration’s effort to address violent crime through investments in prevention and re-entry programs as well as enforcement.

RESTORE will provide juveniles with the following:

  • Comprehensive family intake and assessment
  • Intense strength-based case management
  • Benefits assessment
  • Pay for essential documents such as State ID
  • Creation of a participant educational/career plan
  • Transportation for participants
  • Provision of work/training equipment, clothing, testing/certification/licensure costs
  • Incentives for progress and success
  • Work with families to ensure safe housing and stability
  • Advocacy, systems navigation, and community-based services

The city of Birmingham has committed to the following for the 2023 fiscal year:

  • $1 million to Common Ground, a conflict resolution program utilizing the H.E.A.T. curriculum for at risk youth in Birmingham City Schools
  • $1 million for a second year to mental health support for Birmingham City Schools students
  • $2.1 million as a funding-partner with the Jefferson County Department of Health in a hospital-linked violence intervention program
  • $1 million for Safe Haven programs at Birmingham recreation centers

These investments are enhanced by the city’s support to expand early childhood education through Birmingham Talks and the launch of a financial literacy curriculum for Birmingham City School students with the BHM Financial Freedom program.

RESTORE is a partnership with Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Family Resource Center, and Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center.

