RESTORE Juvenile re-entry program receives final approval

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Woodfin administration’s RESTORE juvenile re-entry program received final passage from the Birmingham City Council. The $225,000 program will provide comprehensive services and support for youth ages 16 to 19 who are currently committed to the state’s Department of Youth Services beginning early spring.

RESTORE stands for R educe, E ducate, S upport, T rain, O rganize, R ealize and E mpower.

Implementation of the RESTORE initiative is part of the Woodfin administration’s effort to address violent crime through investments in prevention and re-entry programs as well as enforcement.

“We know that 69% of the youth ages 13 to 22 who were murdered last year had prior family court contact. Eighty-three percent of the perpetrators under the age of 22 charged with murder or attempted murder last year had prior family court contact,” Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “RESTORE will provide impactful intervention for this population at risk with support and services not just for the youth but their family, too.”

RESTORE will provide juveniles with the following:

Comprehensive family intake and assessment

Intense strength-based case management

Benefits assessment

Pay for essential documents such as State ID

Creation of a participant educational/career plan

Transportation for participants

Provision of work/training equipment, clothing, testing/certification/licensure costs

Incentives for progress and success

Work with families to ensure safe housing and stability

Advocacy, systems navigation, and community-based services

“This is a program that I believe will make a significant impact on the lives of children and families within the Birmingham community as well as the entire Jefferson County community,” said Presiding Judge Janine Hunt-Hilliard with Jefferson County Family Court. “We have children in family court that I believe, if given all the services, not only to them but to their families, will make a significant impact in their lives and change their trajectory. And that is what we intend to do.”

The city of Birmingham has committed to the following for the 2023 fiscal year:

$1 million to Common Ground, a conflict resolution program utilizing the H.E.A.T. curriculum for at risk youth in Birmingham City Schools

$1 million for a second year to mental health support for Birmingham City Schools students

$2.1 million as a funding-partner with the Jefferson County Department of Health in a hospital-linked violence intervention program

$1 million for Safe Haven programs at Birmingham recreation centers

These investments are enhanced by the city’s support to expand early childhood education through Birmingham Talks and the launch of a financial literacy curriculum for Birmingham City School students with the BHM Financial Freedom program.

RESTORE is a partnership with Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Family Resource Center, and Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.