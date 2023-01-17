LawCall
Registered sex offender arrested for indecent exposure

39-year-old Jonathan Wade Copeland
39-year-old Jonathan Wade Copeland(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was accused of exposing himself to a woman from a balcony last week.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Wildridge Circle on January 10.

Detectives learned that suspect gained access to a vacant apartment and exposed himself to the woman from the apartment’s balcony.

The sheriff’s office says evidence led them to charge 39-year-old Jonathan Wade Copeland of Maylene with the crime. Copeland is listed on the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s website as a registered sex-offender.

He was arrested and held on a $30,000 bond.

Multi-car crash leaves car dangling from utility pole on Graymont Ave
