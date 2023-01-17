The Omelet You’ll Never Forget
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chef James K Jones is in the GOod Day kitchen this morning show us how to make The Omelet You’ll Never Forget
Ingredients:
Fresh Eggs
Spray Coconut Oil
Ghee
Salt & White Pepper
Delicious Goodness Seasoning (Or Dry ranch Dressing Mix)
Jack/Cheddar Cheese Blend
Meats: Ham, Bacon, Sausage
Veggies: Peppers, Green Onions, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Cilantro
Method:
Start with a small sauté pan (or skillet) and heat it over medium high heat.
Spray with Coconut Oil, crack two eggs into the pan and gently bust the yolks. Allow your
guests to choose their Meats, Veggies, & Cheeses. Season with Salt, Pepper, & D.G. Seasoning.
Cook for about 4 minutes (until the edges start to firm up) and flip over. Spread melted Butter
or Ghee over the cooked side, cook for 3-5 minutes and fold onto a plate.
