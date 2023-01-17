LawCall
The Omelet You’ll Never Forget

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Chef James K Jones is in the GOod Day kitchen this morning show us how to make The Omelet You’ll Never Forget

Ingredients:

Fresh Eggs

Spray Coconut Oil

Ghee

Salt & White Pepper

Delicious Goodness Seasoning (Or Dry ranch Dressing Mix)

Jack/Cheddar Cheese Blend

Meats: Ham, Bacon, Sausage

Veggies: Peppers, Green Onions, Spinach, Diced Tomatoes, Cilantro

Method:

Start with a small sauté pan (or skillet) and heat it over medium high heat.

Spray with Coconut Oil, crack two eggs into the pan and gently bust the yolks. Allow your

guests to choose their Meats, Veggies, & Cheeses. Season with Salt, Pepper, & D.G. Seasoning.

Cook for about 4 minutes (until the edges start to firm up) and flip over. Spread melted Butter

or Ghee over the cooked side, cook for 3-5 minutes and fold onto a plate.

Links for James K. Jones: Podcast | YouTube | Social Media | Book The Chef

