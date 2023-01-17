No injuries in accident involving Chilton County school bus
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating an accident that happened Tuesday afternoon involving a Chilton County school bus.
According to the Clanton Fire Department, the accident happened at the 212 overpass.
The Chilton County School District says the students and driver are safe.
Another bus was brought to the scene to finish the route and get those students home.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.