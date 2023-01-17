LawCall
No injuries in accident involving Chilton County school bus

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating an accident that happened Tuesday afternoon involving a Chilton County school bus.

According to the Clanton Fire Department, the accident happened at the 212 overpass.

The Chilton County School District says the students and driver are safe.

Another bus was brought to the scene to finish the route and get those students home.

On the afternoon of January 17, an accident occurred involving a Chilton County school bus. All students and driver were...

Posted by Chilton County School District on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

We are on scene of a School Bus accident at the 212 Overpass. There are no injuries on the school bus. Board of...

Posted by Clanton Fire Department (AL) on Tuesday, January 17, 2023

