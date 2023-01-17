Local groups partner together to honor Dr. King and provide guidance for younger generations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Working together to create a better world for the next generation - it’s something Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. did all throughout his life, and something several did Monday in his honor.

Organizers partnered together to host the second annual Meet a Mentor Day at the Negro Southern League Museum.

For organizers, the event served two purposes: bettering Birmingham and paying tribute to the great Dr. King.

“In the spirit of MLK, we are reaching back and lifting as we climb,” said Omega Psi Phi member and event organizer Robert Averhart.

Averhart and the Omega Lamplighters believe that Monday’s event is critical in raising awareness on different efforts to help in the community.

“By partnering with these organizations, by giving back to the community, making the resources available to the community, by letting the community know that this is available to your young person, or a young person you know. I mean, that is what it is all about, seeing that light come on.”

For a few, that light has already come on, and that is why Averhart believes good mentors are key.

“It is always beautiful to see the seeds you have sewn grow and produce good fruit. These young men are examples of that labor of love man. So it is an absolute joy seeing these young men progress and develop in to great young men.”

In the eyes of some, even if only one new connection or friendship is created on Monday, its impact could spread for generations.

“All it takes is benefitting one person, and then that one person can take what they learn and spread it to the next person, and it passes on,” said Omega Lamplighters Rayaan Muhammed.

This is the second year the event has taken place at the Negro Southern League Museum, and museum leaders believe the event is bettering the community. Just like many of the players it enshrines.

“We think that this event is going to grow over the years and we are very, very happy about the partnerships we have established so far,” said Negro Southern League Museum Deputy Director Frank Adams Jr.

One individual we spoke with touched on the fact that he hoped Dr. King was smiling down on the event.

