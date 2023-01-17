LawCall
Lincoln PD: Human remains found in creek

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - On Monday, Jan. 16, around 10 a.m., Lincoln Police were notified about possible human remains in a creek near Blue Eye Springs Road.

The Investigations Unit responded to the scene and confirmed there were human remains that had been at the location for an extended period of time.

Police say the remains were sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy to determine the identity and cause of death.

Authorities continue to investigate.


