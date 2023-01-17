Lamar County man arrested for shooting woman in vehicle

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Investigators have arrested a Lamar County man in relation to a shooting that occurred in Vernon on Friday, Jan. 13.

Police say 50-year-old Michael D. Gardner was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle following an incident on Tower Road in Vernon. The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

The case was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division of the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulligent Police Department and the Vernon Police Department.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.