JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office announces passing of Deputy Chief Buchannon

Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon
Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the death of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon.

A Facebook post from the sheriff’s office said the following:

“The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sadly informs of the passing of Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon. Deputy Chief Buchannon was a truly kind soul who dedicated his life to his faith, his family, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Jefferson County. He will be sorely missed. Rest easy Chief.”

