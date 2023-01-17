LawCall
Jasper City Council approves agreement between city, Rural King for Jasper Mall location

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Jasper City Council voted unanimously to an agreement between the city and Rural King, a retail chain specializing in farm and home.

The store’s home will be at the Jasper Mall where the Kmart used to be. Mayor David O’Mary said it is difficult to find a retail that would take up the 90,000 square feet, but perfect for Rural King.

60 percent of the city’s budget comes from sales tax revenue, meaning the new retailer will bring dollars to the city.

O’Mary hopes Rural king will attract not only customers, but new businesses to the mall.

“What we know about Rural King is that they will probably draw from the county contiguous to Walker county and even beyond in a major draw. We’re excited about that. It’s hard to quantify the value of that draw,” said O’Mary.

The developer will come to do a land acquisition at the Jasper Mall in the next six weeks. The hope is to have Rural King open in a year.

