Inmate found in distress during nighttime security check at Etowah County Detention Center dies

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway at the Etowah County Detention Center after an inmate was found in distress, according to Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton.

Horton said an inmate was found in distress during a nighttime security check. Medical staff at the jail started care immediately and an ambulance was called.

The inmate, from Michigan, was pronounced dead after lifesaving measures were given. The name is not being released at this time.

Police say the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was called as per policy for an outside agency to investigate. The body was transported to the State Forensic Lab in Huntsville for examination. Any evidence will then be presented to the Etowah County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities continue to investigate.

