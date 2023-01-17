Huffman HS girl’s basketball coach collapses during game Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Schools confirm Huffman High School girl’s basketball coach Lin Slater collapsed and was transported to a local hospital Saturday.

It happened near the end of the Huffman/Ramsay game. She has since been released from the hospital, according to BCS.

Slater updated social media Sunday, saying:

First of all Glory be to God!! I’m thankful to be alive..I want to thank everyone for their prayers and words of kindness towards me. Me and my family are so grateful..The grind of the season caught up with me last night…but I have been well taken care of..Tests are still being ran on my heart , and blood pressure, but I know I’m healed. Y’all please don’t worry about me. I’m staying strong for my boy, my family, and my team, and my amazing staff. Special thanks to Coach Jovanka Ward and her amazing Ramsay girls basketball team and the Ramsay fans for their amazing love they’ve shown me. And to my Huffman family I can’t do anything but cry about the love yall have given me during this time. Thank you Dr. Lyons, Dr. Hammonds, and Mrs Bonner for being there for me. I hope to be out the hospital soon and back on the sidelines with my team..I love all of you!! Thank you so much!!!