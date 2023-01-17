How people say landfill fire is affecting their health

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s day 52 and the fire at a landfill in Moody continues.

Dr. Kre Johnson with Brownstone Healthcare and Aesthetics is being impacted by the fire with her home and practice both being in Trussville. She’s also seeing a spike in health issues with patients.

“Asthma attacks,” says Dr. Johnson. “My asthma is not as controlled as it usually is this time of the year. My allergies are worse, and I’ve even had some nosebleeds. So those are some things that we haven’t had to deal with necessarily for this time of the year for those patients.”

Dr. Johnson says you should document any changes you notice in your health and contact your doctor if these issues persist.

“Maybe in the last 30 to 45 days since we have had this fire going all of these symptoms have been an issue,” says Dr. Johnson. “So, talk to your doctor to see if there’s some kind of parallel. Make sure that you are getting this stuff documented. And being as thorough as you can because you as the patient. You’re your number one advocate for you and your family.”

Candis Austin is a realtor and homeowner in Trussville who’s concerned for her family and neighbors’ health as the landfill fire continues.

“We can smell it. It’s very distinct. Each night it’s a different smell,” says Austin. “They’re having a difficult time. From the children, down to the pets. They are complaining of nosebleeds. Debilitating migraines. One lady says she has red-eye issues. A cough they can’t get rid of.”

