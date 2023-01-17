LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Homeowners file lawsuit against owners of St. Clair Co. landfill

Fire at Moody-area landfill has been blazing for almost two months
By Bria Chatman
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two homeowners have filed a lawsuit against the owners of the Environmental Landfill in St. Clair County. The suit claims the owners were negligent and they also mention medical issues their families are dealing with.

Homeowners Candice Jackson and Emmanuel Gomes are being represented by Attorney Mark Ekonen. The lawsuit says an anonymous complaint was filed in January 2013 about unauthorized waste at the landfill. Later that year in November, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management noted the site contained construction and demolition materials as well as scrap tires.

The lawsuit also shows in 2017, ADEM reported for the first time the landfill was a fire hazard because of a lack of water and the location of tire piles.

The lawsuit also includes the health issues the homeowners are dealing with.

WBRC spoke to plaintiff Candice Jackson last month, a few days after the fire started.

“Our whole entire house is horrible with the smoke,” says Jackson. “Our children. We’re all complaining of sore throats, red itchy eyes, it’s been really bad. Everything is covered in smoke. It’s covered with ash. It’s coming in through the HVAC units. I guess we’re going to have to deal with some type of prolonged smoke exposure.”

The other plaintiff, Emmanuel Gomes, says his children have asthma and they’ve dealt with severe symptoms since the fire started.

WBRC reached out to the Environmental Landfill about the lawsuit, but we have not heard back.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Person shot in apparent carjacking in Birmingham
A makeshift shelter being used by a fugitive was found as officers tracked the suspect into a...
Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals
Police (MGN)
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide
Homicide on 4th Avenue South
BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation

Latest News

Impact of Moody landfill fire on families
How people say landfill fire is affecting their health
Deputy Chief Charles Buchannon
JeffCo. Sheriff’s Office announces passing of Deputy Chief Buchannon
Source: WBRC video
Local groups partner together to honor Dr. King and provide guidance for younger generations
Huffman HS girl’s basketball coach collapses during game Saturday
Huffman HS girl’s basketball coach collapses during game Saturday