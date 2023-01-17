LawCall
Funeral services announced for Country Boy Eddy

Country Boy Eddie dies at age 92
Country Boy Eddie dies at age 92
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Following the passing of beloved Country Boy Eddy of the ‘Country Boy Eddie Show’, family, friends, and loved ones will gather to remember the WBRC legend.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Messmer Goodwin Funeral Home located at 225 Dana Rd, in Warrior.

The funeral service will take place Thursday, Jan. 19 promptly at 1 p.m. at the Messmer Goodwin Funeral Home.

The burial service will follow the funeral service Thursday at Sulphur Springs Cemetery located on Rickwood Caverns Rd. in Warrior.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Blount County Animal Adoption Center, in memory of Country Boy Eddy and in honor of his beloved pet, Angel.

Blount County Animal Adoption Center

5554 Co Hwy 1

Cleveland, AL 35049

205-625-6026

