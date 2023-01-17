FEMA declaration could come this week in Hale Co.

HALE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County EMA leaders have a better idea of the damage left behind from last week’s tornado.

State EMA and FEMA officials had a 20-minute meeting to go over the estimated numbers and damage costs.

Hale County EMA Director Russ Weeden says they’ve totaled up everything and this is what they’ve come up with; 92 homes affected, 30 of them destroyed and more than $2 million worth of damage.

Once the meeting ended in downtown Greensboro, FEMA and State EMA leaders ventured out to several locations throughout the county, including places like Oak Village Road near Akron and Pear Road just outside of Greensboro; the hardest hit of any location in Hale County.

“FEMA has to go out and look at the damage themselves and decide whether we have enough damage to declare. And if we get declared, then everyone affected with the tornado will get federal assistance,” said Weeden.

The decision to ‘declare’ won’t come until later in the week.

“I feel like we will meet the threshold today. They will also look at the state threshold, but I think mixed in with Selma and Autauga County, I don’t think we’ll have a problem,” said Weeden.

Meantime, the work continues to provide temporary housing for the families displaced by the storm.

“Now, we’re trying to make sure all the people will have a place to live because there’s a lot of hard luck stories out there,” Weeden said.

It’s been a rough start to the new year in Hale County with three tornados since New Year’s Day.

“We had the Gallion tornado, the Oak Village tornado and the Greensboro tornado this year so far,” he said.

Weeden says if the county is declared by FEMA, the agency will pick up the tab to haul away the roadside debris left behind by the tornadoes.

