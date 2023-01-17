LawCall
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say

Two children died in a house fire in Rutherford County. The fire started in the living room, causing extensive damage. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOSTIC, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Two young children were killed in a house fire in North Carolina on Friday morning.

Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said a fire was reported shortly before 10 a.m. when a passerby saw smoke coming from a home in Bostic.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they could see flames and smoke coming from the home.

A man who lived at the house arrived on the scene and told firefighters his grandchildren were trapped in a back bedroom. Fire crews were able to pull the children out of the home and immediately began performing CPR.

The two children, ages 2 and 3, were home alone when the fire started, according to Hamrick.

They were transported to Atrium Health Cleveland where they both died, Hamrick said.

The fire broke out in the living room near a couch, but the exact cause is still under investigation. The front half of the home suffered major fire damage and there is smoke damage throughout.

