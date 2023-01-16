Volunteers get out, give back this Martin Luther King Jr. Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of volunteers across the state gave back through volunteering in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

One of the many service projects helped Avondale Elementary with their campus. Volunteers painted doors and handrails, and cleaned up and maintained the playground.

The event was hosted through United Way Hands On and Southern Nuclear. Laura Markus and Tori Bayush are with North America Young Generation in Nuclear. They wanted to find a project that gave back to the youth.

“Since there are numerous activities that united way can offer this one really spoke out to them so out of all the projects we decided to come out here and help support,” said Bayush.

Some of the volunteers on Monday signed up through Youth Serve and were members of the Huffman High School Senior Ambassador program.

Alexis Wilson is a senior at Huffman High School. She said it was very important to honor Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back to the younger generation.

“I really hope they enjoy the swings and the little basketball area that has been swept and cleaned so they don’t trip over the rocks,” said Wilson.

For more information on how to volunteer through United Way, click here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.