Refined To Go: Cajun Fried Catfish on Roast Chicken and Conecuh Sausage Gumbo

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 pound andouille or smoked sausage, sliced 1/4 inch thick

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 large green bell pepper, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 pinch Creole seasoning, or to taste

6 cups chicken broth

1 bay leaf

1 rotisserie chicken, boned and shredded

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in a stockpot over medium heat; whisk in flour until roux is smooth and has cooked to the color of chocolate milk, about 8 to 10 minutes. Be careful not to burn the roux. If you see black specks in the mixture, it’s best to start over.
  2. Add sausage, celery, bell pepper, and onion into the roux; cook and stir for 5 minutes. Add garlic; continue to cook and stir for another 5 minutes.
  3. Season with salt, pepper, and Creole seasoning; stir well to blend. Pour in chicken broth and add bay leaf. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
  4. Stir in the chicken and simmer for 1 hour. Skim off any foam that floats to the top during this time.

