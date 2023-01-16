Refined To Go: Cajun Fried Catfish on Roast Chicken and Conecuh Sausage Gumbo
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
1 cup vegetable oil
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 pound andouille or smoked sausage, sliced 1/4 inch thick
2 celery stalks, chopped
1 large green bell pepper, chopped
1 large onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
Salt and Pepper to taste
1 pinch Creole seasoning, or to taste
6 cups chicken broth
1 bay leaf
1 rotisserie chicken, boned and shredded
Directions:
- Heat oil in a stockpot over medium heat; whisk in flour until roux is smooth and has cooked to the color of chocolate milk, about 8 to 10 minutes. Be careful not to burn the roux. If you see black specks in the mixture, it’s best to start over.
- Add sausage, celery, bell pepper, and onion into the roux; cook and stir for 5 minutes. Add garlic; continue to cook and stir for another 5 minutes.
- Season with salt, pepper, and Creole seasoning; stir well to blend. Pour in chicken broth and add bay leaf. Bring to a boil over high heat; reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
- Stir in the chicken and simmer for 1 hour. Skim off any foam that floats to the top during this time.
