LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Prattville veteran helping Autauga County storm victims

Skip Lobmiller is president of the Autauga Creek Improvement Committee.
Skip Lobmiller is president of the Autauga Creek Improvement Committee.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:45 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chainsaws were buzzing in Autauga County on Sunday as people pitched in to help their neighbors in need. It comes days after a deadly tornado.

“It’s sad that it takes this to bring out the kindness in folks, but sometimes America needs more of this,” volunteer Skip Lobmiller said.

He is president of the Autauga Creek Improvement Committee, an organization he said started the Autauga Creek Canoe Trail in Prattville. They had equipment to help the community clean up because of this.

“We showed up at nine downtown this morning with chainsaws and work gloves and come out and try to make a difference,” Lobmiller said.

He originally came to Sandy Ridge Road to remove trees from a friend’s fence. However, the destruction next door was far too much to ignore.

“The neighbors, he said, were more priority,” Lobmiller said.

The foundation of a nearby home is almost all that is left. The volunteer said it belonged to a disabled veteran who was physically unable to get to Alabama.

“I can’t really say whose house it is,” Lobmiller said. “We do know it’s a disabled military veteran who now lives in Florida.”

To help, Lobmiller has been cutting limbs and piling trees in the yard. He is also a veteran and felt it was his duty to serve his fellow service member.

“Helping others because I’ve had a lot of folks help me through the years,” he added.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say
Dondre Joseph, age 28, charged with murder
Arrest made in fatal Tuscaloosa apartment shooting
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Police (MGN)
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide

Latest News

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Source: WBRC video
Darius Miles Arrested
Volunteers putting together snack bags
Selma High School holds shelter for victims of EF 2 tornado
A makeshift shelter being used by a fugitive was found as officers tracked the suspect into a...
Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals