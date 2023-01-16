LawCall
Person shot in apparent carjacking in Birmingham

(Pexels)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are reporting that a person was shot during what appears to have been a carjacking in the 1300 Block of Bessemer Road.

Authorities say the victim is an adult male and sustained life-threatening injuries.


This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

