LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Mother of Georgia Bulldogs player Devin Willock describes son as gentle, loving

Devin Willock
Devin Willock(Contributed)
By Joyce Lupiani and Bridget Spencer
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First spoke with the mother of UGA football player Devin Willock who was killed in a crash along with football staff member Chandler LeCroy early Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

The mother told us that the family is absolutely distraught right now but they know their son is receiving an outpouring of love and support from fans.

Devin’s mom says they are in the process of planning his memorial right now. She described her son as gentle, attentive and loving. She also told us that Devin had a brother who also died in a crash 14 years ago.

Fans created a makeshift memorial at Sanford Stadium over the weekend immediately after the news broke.

Sharlene Willock says the biggest favor fans can do for them right now is to not forget Devin.

Across Athens, we found students still in disbelief.

“We’ve watched every single game that he has played here, we watched both national championships altogether,” said Katie Kahn, a UGA student.

His classmates are heartbroken. They recall cherished moments, celebrating a back-to-back championship win at Saturday’s parade, mere hours before the tragedy.

“We were up on the bridge having a really great time, and the following morning was me sitting at breakfast with my roommates talking about the death of one of our classmates, and the death of one of our staff members,” said Kahn.

“Their families are in my prayers,” said Olivia Lee, a UGA student.

Sharlene Willock said the family is now in the difficult process of planning a memorial service.

Sen. Raphael Warnock acknowledged the untimely deaths at Ebenezer Baptist Church on Sunday.

“As Dr. King reminded us, we are tied in the single garment of destiny, caught up in an inescapable network of mutuality, whatever affects one directly. Affects all indirectly,” said Warnock.

RELATED: Community devastated after UGA player, staffer killed in crash

Kirby Smart, head coach for the Georgia Bulldogs, shared new photos of Willock and LeCroy overnight on social media.

The crash happened at approximately 2:45 a.m. Sunday on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens. Police say LeCroy was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition and she lost control of the vehicle. The Expedition hit two power poles and several trees.

There were two other passengers in the vehicle -- a fellow Bulldogs player Warren McClendon and Victoria Bowles. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

RELATED: UGA fan met player Devin Willock one day before his death

The Bulldogs celebrated winning back-to-back national championships with a parade and celebration at the football stadium on Saturday, just hours before the deadly crash.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Person shot in apparent carjacking in Birmingham
A makeshift shelter being used by a fugitive was found as officers tracked the suspect into a...
Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals
Police (MGN)
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide
Homicide on 4th Avenue South
BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation

Latest News

UA basketball coach Nate Oats held news conference Monday
‘It’s not something you go through often as a coach’: UA basketball coach Nate Oats holds news conference
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Fatal crash generic
1 dead after vehicle collides with Amtrak train
Homicide on 4th Avenue South
BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation