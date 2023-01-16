LawCall
Mike Behind the Mic: Dr. Beth Kitchin

Dr. Beth Kitchin
By Mike Dubberly
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In this latest episode of Mike Behind the Mic, Mike Dubberly talks with longtime diet and nutrition expert, Dr. Beth Kitchin to get more insight into the Best Ranked Diets of 2023. This is a list put out every year by the U.S. News and World Report and Dr. Kitchin breaks down some the top-ranked diets, diving into research to see which ones could be the best for you.

Hear new episodes of Mike Behind the Mic every week. Keep up with the show here.

You can also subscribe and download the show on some of your favorite podcast streaming apps.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | TuneIn

If you have any questions or topics you’d like to hear discussed on the show, email us at mike.dubberly@wbrc.com. And, if you’re enjoying the show, be sure to rate/review the podcast on your favorite podcast streaming app.

