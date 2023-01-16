LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man...
The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.(St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A man in Louisiana needed assistance after he got stuck in a tree while running from authorities, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call Sunday from the side of Interstate 30 in St. Rose for a report of a man sitting in a tree, trying to flag down drivers for help.

The caller said the man told them that he was running from the police.

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.

Deputies determined the man had fled from a local police agency the day before and was on the run.

No one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man or say why he was running from police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Person shot in apparent carjacking in Birmingham
A makeshift shelter being used by a fugitive was found as officers tracked the suspect into a...
Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals
Police (MGN)
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide
Homicide on 4th Avenue South
BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed migrant issues after a visit to the border.
New York City Mayor Adams visits border
The death toll has reached at least 40 in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in...
Ukraine strike deaths hit 40; Russia seen preparing long war
A large group gathers to watch a wreath-laying ceremony at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial...
On King’s holiday, daughter calls for bold action over words
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Ninth in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow