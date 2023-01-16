LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘I like young peeps’: School bus driver charged in child sex sting, police say

A school bus driver in South Carolina has been fired after he was charged in an undercover child sex sting operation, officials said. (Source: WHNS)
By Freeman Stoddard and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A school bus driver in South Carolina has been fired after he was charged in an undercover child sex sting operation, officials said.

Spartanburg School District Six officials said 58-year-old Bryan Rogers was hired as a bus driver in February 2020.

According to the Lexington Police Department, Rogers contacted an undercover detective on social media, believing the detective was an underage girl. Officers said when Rogers asked about the age of the undercover detective, Rogers said, “I like young peeps.”

The detective said that Rogers also tried to meet the “girl” for sex at a hotel and sent nude photos of himself alongside pornography.

Law enforcement said Rogers was taken into custody on Thursday when he drove to Lexington to meet with who he believed was the teen girl.

Rogers has been charged with attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor age 11 to14, two charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, two charges of attempted unlawful dissemination of obscene material to a minor and attempted criminal solicitation of a minor.

On Friday morning, Rogers was given a personal recognizance bond on all charges.

School district officials said after learning of his arrest, Rogers was immediately fired and banned from all district property.

School administrators also contacted the parents of students on Rogers’ bus route to inform them of the recent charges.

Investigators said they believe there may be underage victims in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Earl Alewine at 803-358-7262 or ealewine@lexsc.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Person shot in apparent carjacking in Birmingham
A makeshift shelter being used by a fugitive was found as officers tracked the suspect into a...
Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals
Police (MGN)
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide
Homicide on 4th Avenue South
BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation

Latest News

The "Blue Monday" depression peak is not real, but seasonal blues are.
How to cope with 'Blue Monday'
UA basketball coach Nate Oats held news conference Monday
‘It’s not something you go through often as a coach’: UA basketball coach Nate Oats holds news conference
The trailer for Judy Blume's "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" is out now.
Trailer for Judy Blume’s ‘Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret’ is out
Devin Willock
Mother of Georgia Bulldogs player Devin Willock describes son as gentle, loving
Nepalese rescue workers and civilians gather around the wreckage of a passenger plane that...
Flight data, voice recorders retrieved from Nepal crash site