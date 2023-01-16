How the City of Vincent is doing after police department disbanded

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent Police Department was disbanded about five months ago after some racist text messages were sent.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office tells me they are grateful to the city of Vincent for allowing them to serve in this capacity and they will continue to do so for as long as the need exists.

The sheriff’s office says, “We have two full-time school resource officers assigned to the city as well as a dedicated deputy for times during the day and evening hours, and weekend.”

Vincent resident Larry Phillips said the sheriff’s office has been doing a good job.

“Yeah, I see them all the time, every day, they stepped in and are helping out a lot,” Phillips said. “We got to have some kind of police protection, young kids nowadays get out here and rip up and down the road and Shelby County is stopping them.”

As I spoke to more and more residents it seems like they are happy with how the sheriff’s office is responding to the area.

Some of the people I’ve spoken to say they have noticed an increase in patrol cars in the area.

One resident that I spoke with, Tammy Isbell says it’s nice to have law enforcement presence in the area it makes her, and her family feel more comfortable and safer.

Although she noticed an increase in the sheriff’s office in the area, she would like to see them even more.

“The only concern I have is when we have to make a 911 call, it takes a little longer to get a police presence then what I think we are comfortable to as citizens in the community,” Isbell said.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.