FIRST ALERT: Sunny, cool conditions Monday; strong storms possible midweek

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Strong to severe storms are possible early on Thursday as a line of storms move through the area. Isolated damaging winds, a tornado or two, and hail are possible.

In the meantime, high pressure responsible for our sunny, cool conditions will move east through the afternoon with clouds continuing to increase through the evening and overnight with increasing rain chances moving into West Alabama and expanding north overnight.

The warm front associated with the increasing rain chances will shift further north during the afternoon tomorrow with diminishing rain chances for the remainder of the day. After highs today in the 60-65-degree range temperatures will be dropping quickly after sunset but will likely begin rising in West Alabama overnight while holding steady in the east. Highs tomorrow will be around 70 degrees and rainfall totals will generally be light. Warmer conditions are expected Wednesday as our area remains in the warm sector of the atmosphere ahead of an advancing cold front which will move into the region late Wednesday night and Thursday.

Developing conditions may support the development of some strong storms as the system traverses the area, but it still appears as if instability will remain limited. Still there is the chance for isolated damaging winds and a few tornadoes embedded within any strong to severe storms which do develop overnight Wednesday night into Thursday. If the atmosphere does remain more stable thunderstorm development should remain below severe limits.

Rain chance breakdown next five days. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

The front should totally clear our area Thursday night with drier air building back into the region Friday as another ridge of high-pressure spreads across The Southeast. In fact, Friday may be our only dry break from rain chances as more rain is expected Saturday with rain chances continuing through the weekend and continuing into Sunday evening.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.