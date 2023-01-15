LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Two vehicle crash claims life of Piedmont man

(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reporting that one person has died after a head-on collision in Calhoun County.

Zackary J. McCallie, 31, of Piedmont was killed when his car crashed into a vehicle driven by Kelley Breeden. McCallie was pronounced dead at the scene while Breeden was transported via helicopter to UAB Hospital.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. on Saturday about five miles west of Piedmont on U.S. Highway 278.

Authorities said that neither driver was using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say
Birmingham homicide investigation
Victim identified in Friday morning shooting, police investigating
Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy
Gordon Edwards Burns, known as Country Boy Eddy, dies at 92
WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
WBRC Exclusive: Drone video of tornado damage in Selma
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Many homes on Lawrence St. on Selma's northwest side were destroyed by the tornado.
Birmingham hosting a supply drive for Selma residents after Thursday’s tornado
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
One man dead in Tuscaloosa apartment shooting
Price was arrested for child abuse and menacing.
Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father
Debris stretches across a field after a tornado that ripped through Central Alabama earlier...
Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado