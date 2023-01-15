Two vehicle crash claims life of Piedmont man

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reporting that one person has died after a head-on collision in Calhoun County.

Zackary J. McCallie, 31, of Piedmont was killed when his car crashed into a vehicle driven by Kelley Breeden. McCallie was pronounced dead at the scene while Breeden was transported via helicopter to UAB Hospital.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. on Saturday about five miles west of Piedmont on U.S. Highway 278.

Authorities said that neither driver was using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.