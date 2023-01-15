LawCall
Shooting investigation on The Strip in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Patrol Car Parked outside the County courthouse.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting on University Blvd. that happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police were dispatched to the area on report of a shooting.

The VCU says they were called to take over the investigation.

A suspect is in custody for the shooting and the VCU says there is nothing to suggest there is any remaining threat to the area.

An investigation is ongoing. There is no word on any injuries as a result of the shooting.

We will update this story as information is released.

