Shooting investigation on The Strip in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting on University Blvd. that happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15.

Tuscaloosa Police and University of Alabama Police were dispatched to the area on report of a shooting.

The VCU says they were called to take over the investigation.

A suspect is in custody for the shooting and the VCU says there is nothing to suggest there is any remaining threat to the area.

An investigation is ongoing. There is no word on any injuries as a result of the shooting.

We will update this story as information is released.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.