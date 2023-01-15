LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

President approves major disaster declaration for Alabama

Many homes on Lawrence St. on Selma's northwest side were destroyed by the tornado
Many homes on Lawrence St. on Selma's northwest side were destroyed by the tornado(Hal Scheurich)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WSFA) - FEMA announced today that President Biden declared federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Alabama to supplement state and local response efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes this past Thursday.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Autauga and Dallas counties.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA App. The FEMA disaster declaration fact sheet can be viewed here.

Federal funding is also available to state, eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis, for emergency work in Autauga and Dallas counties.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide. All areas in the State of Alabama are eligible to apply for assistance under the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program.

Damage assessments are continuing in other areas. Additional designations may be made at a later date after assessments are fully completed.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Dondre Joseph, age 28, charged with murder
Arrest made in fatal Tuscaloosa apartment shooting
Birmingham homicide investigation
Victim identified in Friday morning shooting, police investigating
Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder
Carbon Hill man arrested for attempted murder

Latest News

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Patrol Car Parked outside the County courthouse.
One woman dead following shooting on The Strip in Tuscaloosa
Leeds man found guilty of charges in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
Homicide on 4th Avenue South
BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation
Police (MGN)
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide