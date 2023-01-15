LawCall
Northport business collecting donations for tornado recovery efforts

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s just the beginning of a long cleanup process for those affected by tornadoes. Many local organizations are doing their part to help the victims of Thursday’s storms.

Former Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon is in the middle of collecting supplies to take to the hardest hit areas next week.

He is an owner of Herndon, Hicks & Associates and says after the 2011 tornadoes destroyed many parts in and around Tuscaloosa, he vowed to give back whenever given the chance.

Herndon is in touch with Autauga County EMA and says they’re still in the search and rescue process but by next week, they’ll need donations like tarps, hammers, saws, batteries and flashlights. As far as the victims, they’ll need non-perishable foods, along with personal hygiene and baby products.

Herndon says his business has accepted disaster relief donations for 12 years. They’ve made 15 trips across four states and he knows just how much these supplies can help.

“I’m a very sensitive guy,” said Herndon. “I cry easily and just to think about everybody that’s come and donated from the heart and to get to these locations and just to see how appreciative the people are because somebody was thinking about them and somebody wanted to help.”

Herndon will be taking all donations to Selma and Autauga County on Wednesday morning. He says you can come by his office before then to drop off supplies. That address is 2728 Lurleen Wallace Boulevard in Northport.


google maps embed html

