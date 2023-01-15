LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Below freezing this morning, clear skies allow afternoon warmup

WBRC Sunday morning weather, 1/15/23
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:28 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clear skies and light winds have allowed temperatures to fall below freezing early this morning with wind chills around 25 degrees. An area of high pressure will build strength over the region today bringing mostly sunny conditions and near normal average high temperatures around 55 degrees by mid-afternoon. There will be some increase in clouds especially in West Alabama by late this afternoon with winds becoming increasingly southerly.

Sunday forecast, 1/15/23
Sunday forecast, 1/15/23(WBRC)

Lows Monday morning will not be so chilly and moisture will continue increasing but any rain chances should hold off for most of the day for the MLK Observance tomorrow.

Then a more active weather pattern returns with a cold front approaching northwest Alabama Tuesday. Ahead of the front widespread showers and possibly a few thunderstorms will return to north Alabama Monday night. The front will stall over the area Tuesday and we could still see a few showers Tuesday night especially near the stalled cold front. Southerly winds will continue to transport moisture north Wednesday and dew points will climb into the 60-65 degree range area wide.

Another cold front will push through the state Thursday and some indications are this system will hold some similarities to last week’s storm producer. Although no hazardous weather is forecast at this time, the system will be monitored for possible development.

Once the front clears Thursday there will be a break from rain chances Thursday night and Friday although at least a chance for showers will return by the beginning of next weekend.

