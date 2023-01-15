LawCall
Calera police arrest fugitive wanted by U.S. Marshals

A makeshift shelter being used by a fugitive was found as officers tracked the suspect into a...
A makeshift shelter being used by a fugitive was found as officers tracked the suspect into a wooded area off I-65.(Calera Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - An individual wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service is in custody after Calera police stopped to help what they thought was a stranded motorist.

Just after midnight Sunday morning, a Calera officer stopped to offer help to what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on Interstate 65. However, when the officer approached the vehicle, one individual dropped food and a case of water and fled into the woods.

An investigation led officers to learn that the person is a fugitive sought by U.S. Marshals.

Additional officers responded to the scene and helped track the suspect into a heavily wooded area several hundred yard from the interstate. Officers found a makeshift where the suspect was apprehended.

“I want to recognize and commend these officers and supervisors from both shifts for going way above and beyond what could reasonably be expected and apprehending a fugitive with over 20 prior arrests,” said Calera Police Chief David Hyche.

Police said the suspect was in possession of a handgun.

Authorities said he is wanted for numerous violent crimes with warrants in four Alabama counties.

“Stopping to help stranded motorists leads to a fugitive arrest,” Hyche said. “This is proactive policing, community policing and service all displayed in one series of events by exceptional professionals.”

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

