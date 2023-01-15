BPD: Second homicide this weekend under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a second homicide this weekend. Now, in the 100 block of 4th Avenue S.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, BPD says multiple shot spotter alerts were activated in the area.

An off-duty BPD officer working in the area at a night club heard the shots. After looking around the scene that officer found an adult female in the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

BPD says the officer also found a car hit by gun fire with a man lying unresponsive inside, also suffering from gun shot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening according to BPD.

Homicide Investigation 100 Block of 4th Avenue North. pic.twitter.com/kUc16AaYz6 — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) January 15, 2023

BPD says there are currently no suspects and no one in custody. We will update this story as information is released.

Anyone with information about this homicide can contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764 or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

