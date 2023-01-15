LawCall
Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide

Police (MGN)
Police (MGN)(Police (MGN))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night.

The victim will be identified after the family is notified.

BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the backyard of the residence.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

BPD says the preliminary investigation suggests the victim is possibly a juvenile or young adult.

Currently there is no one in custody, according to BPD.

If anyone has information about this homicide, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764 or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

