Birmingham PD investigating Saturday night homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened around 10:15 Saturday night.

The victim will be identified after the family is notified.

BPD says officers were dispatched to the 5000 Block of 43rd Street N on report of a person down.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with an apparent gunshot wound lying in the backyard of the residence.

Homicide Investigation 5000 Block of 43rd Street North. pic.twitter.com/4U7DMC7sUB — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) January 15, 2023

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

BPD says the preliminary investigation suggests the victim is possibly a juvenile or young adult.

Currently there is no one in custody, according to BPD.

If anyone has information about this homicide, please contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 254-1764 or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

