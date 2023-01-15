LawCall
Birmingham hosting a supply drive for Selma residents after Thursday’s tornado

Many homes on Lawrence St. on Selma's northwest side were destroyed by the tornado.
Many homes on Lawrence St. on Selma's northwest side were destroyed by the tornado.(Hal Scheurich)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the people of Selma continue to clean up the debris left in the wake of Thursday’s tornado, the City of Birmingham is continuing to do what it can to help with the cleanup and recovery.

On Saturday, workers from Birmingham and Hoover traveled to Selma with heavy equipment to help clear the roadways. Now, Birmingham, along with Christian Service Mission and Weil Wrecker Service, is preparing to host a supply drive for the residents of Selma.

Beginning Tuesday, January 17, anyone wishing to donate needed items can drop them off at Boutwell Auditorium between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The drive will last through Thursday, January 19.


“The people of Selma are in the early stages of recovery after Thursday’s tornado left a path of destruction,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “We want them to know they are not alone and Birmingham cares.”

The city provided a list of items that have been requested for the supply drive:

• Body wash

• Bottled water

• Cleaning supplies

• Coats and jackets (please, no other clothing items)

• Deodorant

• Diapers (both adult and baby)

• Feminine hygiene products

• First aid supplies

• Paper towels

• Snacks

• Toilet paper

• Toothbrushes and toothpaste

• Towels (face and body)

• Work gloves

Once the drive wraps up Thursday, Weil Wrecker Service will transport the items to Selma.

