Tuscaloosa church hosts tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christ Baptist Church in Tuscaloosa invites the public to a tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

It’s on Saturday, Jan. 14 at noon. The list of guest speakers includes Tuscaloosa City Councilwoman Raevan Howard, Beulah Baptist Church Pastor David E. Gay, retired educator Ruby Simon, Pastor James Williams, the President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Tuscaloosa, Lisa Young, President of the Tuscaloosa NAACP Branch and Pastor Walter Hawkins of Dry Creek Baptist Church.

The church’s pastor and the host of the event, Dr. Ransey O’Daniel, told WBRC that work of Dr. King is still important and that many need to be reminded how it can be applied today.

“It would be so refreshing as well as reviving and I would feel so elated knowing that we all came to pay tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King. Knowing that we can came with a vision and leave with a goal. And let’s implement the goal and the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King. I felt that there’s a need for it. There’s a lot of things going on in the community that’s taking people apart and I want to bring people together.”

The church is located at 2610 Greensboro Avenue.

