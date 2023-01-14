One man dead in Tuscaloosa apartment shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating a homicide Saturday, Jan. 14.

According to the VCU, one man is dead following a shooting at Sun Valley Apartments. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

We will update this story as information is released.

