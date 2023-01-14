FIRST ALERT: Windy, cold beginning for the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Colder, drier air continues spreading across the state with diminishing clouds continuing through the morning with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Winds are still gusting up to 20 mph, dropping early morning wind chills below freezing.

As high pressure builds back into the region drier air will continue moving into the area but temperatures will only be around 45 degrees, about 10 degrees below normal for the season. Dry, cold conditions will persist overnight. Winds will become light and temperatures will fall to near 25 degrees in many areas.

Saturday weather, 1/14/23 (WBRC)

A moderating trend will begin Sunday with temperatures around 55 degrees, again near average for this time of year.

The first of two weather systems will impact the region by Monday night, but moisture appears lacking with the first but there will be a significant moisture return with the second system Wednesday night into Thursday as dew points again climb above 60 degrees. The amount of instability is still uncertain so no hazardous weather is expected at this time but the system will continue to be monitored for potential changes.

The system will move out of our area Thursday with returning sunny conditions with highs around 60 degrees by Friday afternoon.

