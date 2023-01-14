Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun wielding father

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County man was arrested on Jan. 7 for child abuse and menacing after pointing a shotgun at family members during an altercation.

According to a spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Price allegedly entered a family member’s home and was drunkenly pointing a shotgun at family members including his own children.

A spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says that Price pushed one of the children into a wall while pointing a gun at him. Price’s other child then approached him with a knife to protect his sibling. Price pushed the child down and put a cigarette out on him.

Price eventually left the home with the shotgun and went to a shed on the property. When deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrived, Price had climbed into the loft of the shed and refused to come out.

Deputies used two canisters of gas to get Price out of the shed.

He was arrested and charged with child abuse, four counts of menacing and second-degree assault. He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center where he is being held on a $15,000 bond.

