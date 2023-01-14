Birmingham, Hoover sending workers, equipment to Selma to assist with storm cleanup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After the city of Selma sustained heavy damage during Thursday’s severe weather outbreak, Birmingham and Hoover are sending help to assist with clean up.

In total, the two cities will be sending 24 public works employees on Saturday.

“Our hearts go out to our friends in Selma. We are providing assistance and will continue to help meet their needs as we learn more,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said. “We deeply appreciate the partnership of the City of Birmingham and Jefferson County Emergency Management in this effort. Our prayers are with Selma and all affected areas of Alabama.”

Hoover will send 10 employees to Selma with generators, tents, cots, skid steer loaders, and a boom truck. Birmingham employees, 14 in total, will be bringing heavy equipment including a limb loader truck, dump trucks and a fuel truck.

“When Selma’s mayor called asking for support, we did not hesitate to build a team to help in their time of need,” Mayor Randall L. Woodfin said. “Our DPW crew combined with a crew from the City of Hoover stand ready to help the people of Selma begin the road to recovery. I want to thank Mayor Frank Brocato for his heart and leadership in helping provide this response. We offer our prayers and support to all the communities affected in Thursday’s storms.”

The two crew will work to clear heavy debris from roadways beginning early Saturday morning.

