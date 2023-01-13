What to do if you’re out on the roads during a tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With multiple ways to get warnings, experts say that you should never be out on the roads during a severe weather event. But, there’s ways to try and stay safe if you get stuck out in the storm.

Tornados can often be hard to see, they can be rain-wrapped or happening overnight, which can make it hard for drivers to gauge the danger, but experts said the moment you get a tornado warning notification on the radio or phone, you need to pull over.

Jefferson County EMA officials said turn on your phone’s safety alerts. If a wireless emergency alert comes through your phone, it’s because it’s GPS enabled and connecting to cell towers nearby, and you’re getting that alert because you’re in the tornado’s polygon.

EMA officials said the best step is to try and find a nearby site built structure to take cover in. It doesn’t have to be a designated storm shelter; a gas station or fast food restaurant is all you need.

But, experts said if there’s nothing nearby, pull over, get in a ditch, and cover your hands in neck. Don’t stay in the car and don’t park under an overpass.

“Do not park under a bridge,” EMA officials Melissa Sizemore said. “Do not get out of your car and shelter under a bridge. Overpasses become wind tunnels, so it’s essentially going to amplify the wind if that tornado does pass through.’

“Getting on the side of the road in a ditch, covering your neck and head, is your best option,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore said if you do have to travel during a severe storm, try and stay on main roads and interstates. There are less tree’s and power lines to potentially fall on your car or on the road, and it will be easier for EMS or police to find you incase of an emergency.

