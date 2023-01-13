Trussville City Schools superintendent search

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Transparency, retention, and more attention to special needs students & teachers are just a few things parents look to see in the new superintendent for Trussville City Schools.

Several attended Thursday’s community engagement to share their input as the interview process begins next month.

There is also an online survey people can fill out from the Alabama Association of School Boards All of the results will be shared with the school board and included in the interview process.

Applications have been rolling in from places like Virginia and Georgia. But parents say they want it to be a thorough hiring process to ensure the next leader is the right fit for the district.

Education Consultant Michael Barber says many parents want to see a lot of the same things.

Parents say they’d like the candidates to be familiar with Trussville— not just the school system.

“Approachability,” says Barber. “Caring heart. Experience as a superintendent or experience successful experience in a school setting. All of that and you get into the discussion of what is a successful experience. That is being responsible for a program or group. Moving them forward toward success. Measurable success.”

The deadline to apply is January 30. The next superintendent is expected to start on April 10.

To complete the survey and learn more visit https://www.trussvillecityschools.com/.

