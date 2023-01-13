LawCall
TPD: Man arrested after barricading himself inside home

Barricaded suspect in Tuscaloosa
Barricaded suspect in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force attempted to arrest an individual Friday around 8 a.m. at a residence in the 2500 block of 10th Street East.


Authorities say he refused to surrender, barricading himself inside the home.

Tuscaloosa Police say the man is now in custody.

This story is developing. More details will be added as we learn more information.

