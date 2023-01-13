Report: Alabama defensive coordinator leaving for Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Pete Golding is reportedly leaving the Alabama football program after five years as the team’s defensive coordinator.

ESPN is reporting that Golding is leaving the Tide to take the same position for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Neither school has confirmed the reports.

Pete Golding is leaving @AlabamaFTBL to replace Chris Partridge as defensive coordinator at @OleMissFB, sources tell ESPN. Golding has been with Nick Saban at Alabama since 2018, the last four seasons as defensive coordinator. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) January 13, 2023

Golding has been the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Alabama since 2018. ‘Bama’s defense has been inconsistent under Golding, with the Crimson Tide giving up 84 total points in losses to LSU and Tennessee this season.

He will take over a Rebel defense that finished 75th in the nation in yards per game and 57th in scoring defense this season.

