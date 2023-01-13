Pelham Fire deploys crews to help clean up Prattville storm damage

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Fire sent some of their own down to Autauga County Thursday afternoon to help clean up the significant storm damage.

Pelham Fire Chief Mike Reid said their teams arrived in Prattville around 3 p.m. It was all to help first responders in Autauga County after being told they were overwhelmed with damage.

Chief Reid says there’s an entire process that happens behind-the-scenes so their teams know what they need to bring to be the best of help. That could be anything from a Kubota to chainsaws to medical personnel.

He says they are also sending a rescue truck with extra EMS supplies just in case they are rescuing people from their homes who may have been hurt.

“Anytime that I deploy my personnel for situations like this, you’re sending them into hazards, things that we’re not used to like clearing roadways with trees,” said Chief Reid. “You’re always concerned about powerlines being wrapped in trees that we don’t see. So obviously prayers for the responders, but definitely prayers for those people that’ve been affected.”

Chief Reid is asking anyone who feels led to help to not head toward the damaged areas on your own. He said having too many resources can be a hindrance. Instead, keep your eyes out for EMAs asking for donations because that’s the best way to help right now.

